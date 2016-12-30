Pro12: Edinburgh make six changes to face Zebre

Allan Dell (pictured) replaces Alasdair Dickinson at loosehead

Guinness Pro12: Zebre v Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 31 December Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma Kick-off: 12:00 local, 11:00 GMT Coverage: Live scores and report on BBC Sport website and app

Edinburgh make six changes as they aim to secure a fourth Pro12 victory this season at bottom side Zebre.

Will Helu starts on the wing, Junior Rasolea is named at inside centre and Sean Kennedy starts at scrum-half.

Allan Dell replaces Alasdair Dickinson in the loosehead berth, while Fraser McKenzie comes in to the second row.

The visitors' final change following the defeat by Glasgow on Boxing Day sees Jamie Ritchie come into the side at openside flanker.

"It's been a tight turnaround from the Glasgow game, but the players have refocused quickly on the task at hand, which is a tough away clash with Zebre," said acting head coach Duncan Hodge.

"They're a physical outfit and always raise their game in front of their home crowd, so there's no doubt we're in for a challenging encounter in Parma.

"There's a bit of rotation in the starting side, but we're fully confident that this team can take on Zebre in all areas of the game."

Ross Ford captains the side from hooker and is joined in the front-row by Simon Berghan and the incoming Dell. Ben Toolis partners McKenzie in the second-row.

Zebre: Edoardo Padovani, Kurt Baker, Tommaso Boni, Faialaga Afamasaga, Giovanbattista Venditti, Carlo Canna, Marcello Violi; Andries Van Schalkwyk, Johan Meyer, Derick Minnie, George Biagi, Quintin Geldenhuys, Dario Chistolini, Tommaso D'Apice, Andrea Lovotti.

Replacements: Carlo Festuccia, Guillermo Roan, Pietro Ceccarelli, Joshua Furno, Federico Ruzza, Guglielmo Palazzani, Matteo Pratichetti, Mattia Bellini.

Edinburgh: Blair Kinghorn, Damien Hoyland, Chris Dean, Junior Rasolea, Will Helu, Duncan Weir, Sean Kennedy, Allan Dell, Ross Ford, Simon Berghan, Fraser McKenzie, Ben Toolis, Magnus Bradbury, Jamie Ritchie, Cornell Du Preez.

Replacements: Stuart McInally, Allan Dell, Murray McCallum, Fraser McKenzie, Viliame Mata, Sean Kennedy, Jason Tovey, Glenn Bryce.