Pro12: Dragons v Ospreys (New Year's Day)

Keelan Giles is rested after a busy schedule

Guinness Pro12: Dragons v Ospreys Date: Sunday, 1 January Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Kick-off: 17:05 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live scores

Ospreys have rested young winger Keelan Giles for their Pro12 trip to Newport Gwent Dragons.

Dragons coach Kingsley Jones has changed six of the personnel who lost out to Cardiff Blues on Boxing Day.

The home side will have a new look front-row with Phil Price, Elliot Dee and Brok Harris all coming back in.

As well as moving Giles out of the firing line, Osprey's head-coach Steve Tandy, has made eight changes as they look to maintain their winning run.

Veteran Paul James makes his 210th Ospreys appearance and moves ahead of Andrew Bishop to go second in the all-time appearance list whilst Dan Biggar moves to fifth on the all time list as he makes his 196th appearance for the region.

The Dragons have not won in the Pro12 since beating Edinburgh 27-19 on 27 November and lost 27-16 on Monday.

Meanwhile Ospreys have sealed victory in their last eight matches in all competitions.

Their last Pro12 defeat came in their 33-0 drubbing by Munster on Friday, 4 November.

Dragons' 27-16 Boxing Day defeat at Cardiff Blues left them ninth in the table, 25 points below second-placed Ospreys going into 2017.

Ospreys battled to a 19-9 victory against Scarlets in their first festive derby to go into the turn of the year as Wales' leading team in the tournament.

Dragons: Carl Meyer, Pat Howard, Tyler Morgan, Sam Beard, Ashton Hewitt, Angus O'Brien, Tavis Knoyle; Phil Price, Elliot Dee, Brok Harris, Nick Crosswell, Cory Hill, Lewis Evans (c), Ollie Griffiths, Ed Jackson.

Replacements: Rhys Buckley, Sam Hobbs, Lloyd Fairbrother, Matthew Screech, Rynard Landman, Sarel Pretorius, Dorian Jones, Adam Warren.

Ospreys: Sam Davies, Dafydd Howells, Kieron Fonotia, Josh Matavesi, Dan Evans, Dan Biggar, Tom Habberfield, Paul James, Scott Baldwin, Ma'afu Fia, Lloyd Ashley, Alun Wyn Jones (c), Olly Cracknell, Justin Tipuric, James King.

Replacements: Sam Parry, Nicky Smith, Rhodri Jones, Rory Thornton, Dan Baker, Sam Underhill, Brendon Leonard, Hanno Dirksen.

Referee: Ian Davies (WRU).

Assistant referees: Simon Rees (WRU), Gwyn Morris (WRU).

TMO: Neil Hennessy (WRU).