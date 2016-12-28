Ospreys and family commitments swayed Tandy's Wales decision

Steve Tandy was coaching Bridgend before taking over at Ospreys

Steve Tandy says Ospreys duties and family commitments led to him rejecting the chance to join Wales on their June tour games against Tonga and Samoa.

Wales forwards' coach Robyn McBryde is in charge as Rob Howley joins Warren Gatland on the British and Irish Lions tour to New Zealand.

Cardiff Blues' Danny Wilson and Matt Sherratt, plus Scarlets backs coach Stephen Jones join McBryde in June.

"I didn't feel it was the right time for me," said Tandy.

"We're hopefully going to go into the latter end of the season (with something to play for) and don't want to leave any stone unturned."

Ospreys go into their New Year's Day Pro12 Welsh derby against Newport Gwent Dragons at Rodney Parade second in the table.

Tandy succeeded Sean Holley as Ospreys head coach in February, 2012 and won the Pro12 title that season.

Since then Ospreys have finished fifth in 2012-13 and 2013-14, third in 2014-15 and a record low of eighth in 2015-16.

Tandy 'flattered' by Wales offer

Former Ospreys open-side Tandy said: "I'm really flattered with the Wales stuff, but having a young family and knowing the time and effort that needs to go in throughout a working season, I didn't think it was the right time for me."

Tandy said he explained his reasons to McBryde and Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) chief executive Martyn Phillips and WRU head of rugby performance Geraint John

"In fairness to Geraint, Muckers (McBryde) and Martyn, they've been really supportive in the decision I made not to undertake that role," Tandy added.