Premiership: Sale Sharks v Bristol

Aviva Premiership Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Sunday, 1 January Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Sale have a new half-back pairing, with Sam James moving to fly-half from outside centre and James Mitchell replacing Mike Phillips.

Captain Josh Beaumont, centre Sam Tuitupou and lock Jonathan Mills are the other changes for the Sharks.

Bottom club Bristol make just one change following their morale-boosting 28-20 Boxing Day win over Worcester.

USA centre Thretton Palamo returns for a side chasing a fourth straight win in all competitions.

Tom Varndell - who has seven tries in his last three outings - will start the afternoon just one score away from equalling Mark Cueto's Premiership career try-scoring record.

Sale won 31-13 at Ashton Gate when the two sides met in October but, since then, the Sharks have lost their last seven games in a row in all competitions.

Bristol head coach Mark Tainton:

"Everybody is in good spirits following the Boxing Day win. There has been a good buzz around the training ground.

"But we won't get ahead of ourselves. That performance counts for nothing unless we back it up again this weekend against a very good Sale outfit.

"We go into the game with good momentum, but it's important we stick to our structures and play with the same commitment and never-say-die attitude. We know there will be a big West Country following."

Sale Sharks: Haley; Solomona, Leota, Tuitupou, Charnley; James, Mitchell; Harrison, Webber, Aulika, Mills, Ostrikov, Neild, Lund, Beaumont (capt).

Replacements: Briggs, Flynn, Longbottom, B Curry, Ioane, Phillips, MacGinty, McGuigan.

Bristol: Woodward; Wallace, Palamo, Hurrell, Varndell; Searle, Cliff; Bevington, Hawkins, Cortes, Tuohy, Glynn, Fenton-Wells, Robinson (capt), Eadie.

Replacements: Crumpton, Traynor, Ford-Robinson, Phillips, Sorenson, Williams, Jarvis, Arscott.

