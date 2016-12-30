Premiership: Worcester Warriors v Harlequins

Ryan Mills comes in following the injury suffered by Jamie Shillcock against Bristol

Aviva Premiership Venue: Sixways Date: Sunday, 1 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Hereford & Worcester, live text/report on BBC Sport website

Worcester Warriors have made five changes for the New Year's Day home game with Harlequins.

Fly-half Ryan Mills returns in place of the injured Jamie Shillcock, while full-back Josh Adams, hooker Jack Singleton, prop Val Rapava Ruskin and lock Donncha O'Callaghan also return.

Quins have former England captain Chris Robshaw back at flanker for the first time since the Autumn internationals.

Wing Alofa Alofa comes in to replace Scotland international Tim Visser.

Those are the only two changes from the Quins side who hung on to narrowly beat Gloucester at Twickenham on Tuesday, as they look to end this season's run of five Premiership away defeats.

But Warriors head coach Carl Hogg has changed a third of the starting line-up following the Boxing Day defeat against 14 men at previously winless Bristol, who have cut the gap on 11th-placed Worcester to just two points.

Experienced centre Wynand Olivier is also recalled to the matchday 23, while Biyi Alo could make his first Premiership appearance from the bench and Tevita Cavubati is also among the replacements for the first time since picking up an injury back in September.

Meanwhile, Warriors have confirmed the return of former Wales international forward coach Phil Davies to the club in a coaching role.

Davies, who was Warriors forwards coach between 2010 and 2012 and is now coach of Namibia, has rejoined the club on 'a short-term secondment'.

Warriors head coach Carl Hogg told BBC Hereford & Worcester:

"Monday was hugely disappointing. It was a critical game and we didn't get it right. But we should not panic.

"We can talk about injuries or people missing but we didn't perform to the level we expected of ourselves.

"I want to look at those who are playing now so let's not talk about a month or two month's time but about now and how we get a performance right now. That starts on Sunday against Quins."

Harlequins director of rugby John Kingston:

"Sunday is the second of three Aviva Premiership matches over the Christmas and New Year period.

"We are looking to back up our victory against Gloucester.

"We are acutely aware of the threat that Worcester will pose following their defeat at Bristol. Sunday will be a massive challenge."

Warriors: Adams; Hammond, Te'o, Willison, Vuna; Mills, Dowsett; Rapava Ruskin, Singleton, Schonert, O'Callaghan, Barry, Potgieter (capt), Lewis, Faosiliva.

Replacements: Bregvadze, Leleimalefaga, Alo, Cavubati, Dowson, de Cothi, Braid, Olivier.

Harlequins: Brown; Yarde, Marchant, Roberts, Alofa; Jackson, Care (capt); Marler, Buchanan, Sinckler, Merrick, Matthews, Robshaw, Wallace, Clifford.

Replacements: Ward, Evans, Collier, South, Chisholm, Dickson, Swiel, Walker.

