Dan Biggar: Ospreys fly-half reaches 2,000 points landmark in Scarlets win

Dan Biggar has scored 295 Wales points in 51 appearances

Ospreys fly-half Dan Biggar has become the first player in Welsh regional rugby to pass 2,000 points.

The 27-year-old kicked 14 points during Ospreys' 19-9 Pro12 win over Scarlets on Tuesday.

Biggar has now registered 2,001 points from 195 games since making his Ospreys debut in 2008.

"There's definitely no luck in and around that. Everything around him is geared to winning games," head coach Steve Tandy said.

Biggar, who has 51 caps for Wales, kicked four penalties against Scarlets as Ospreys secured their 11th consecutive home victory in all competitions.

Tandy said Biggar had "stepped up" to the challenge laid down by fellow fly-half Sam Davies, who has been selected over him for much of the 2016-17 season.

"It's pretty remarkable, but it's not a real surprise when you look at how much time he spends on the training field," Tandy said.

"It's a pretty special effort and he's still got a lot of rugby left in him."

Scarlets led Ospreys 9-6 at the break but Tandy said his side deserved to win after the visitors had three players sin-binned.

Prop Rob Evans was cited in the first half for a high tackle, before flanker Will Boyde and wing Steffan Evans were dismissed for illegally killing mauls in the second.

"There's enough confidence, there wasn't a lot of stress going through the team," said Tandy.

"It was calm, measured and I think we thoroughly deserved the win."

'No complaints' over Scarlets yellow cards

Head coach Wayne Pivac said he had "no complaints" over the decisions that went against his side.

"You could see them coming," said the New Zealander.

"We're not pointing the finger at the referee. We need to look at our own performance."

Flanker Boyde conceded a penalty in the second half to give Ospreys the lead, but Pivac praised his impact on the game.

"He had a very good game, but he'll be remembered for the yellow card probably and that's a learning for any player," he added.

"His entry was fine, but it was just the fact he brought the maul down and I'd rather they score out wide than score under the posts.

"I thought he had an exceptional game outside of that incident."