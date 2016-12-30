Premiership: Gloucester v Northampton Saints

George North suffered a head injury in the first half of Northampton's 19-11 defeat by Leicester Tigers

Aviva Premiership Venue: Kingsholm Date: Sunday, 1 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

George North returns to the Northampton side for the first time since suffering a head injury on 3 December.

Saints were not punished for allowing the winger to return to the field after the tackle, though a concussion panel ruled he should not have played on.

Gloucester make eight changes, with the game coming just five days after their defeat at Harlequins.

Captain Greig Laidlaw and back row Ross Moriarty are among those rested, while Andrew Symons makes his full debut.

World Rugby last week asked for more information from the Rugby Football Union about Northampton's "apparent non-compliance" with concussion protocols relating to North's latest head injury.

The 24-year-old Wales international previously suffered four head blows in five months between November 2014 and March 2015, leading to a spell on the sidelines that lasted from 27 March until 29 August 2015.

He replaces Juan Pablo Estelles in the side, with Harry Mallinder on the bench and fly-half Stephen Myler picked for his 300th Saints appearance.

Charlie Sharples misses out for the hosts with a knee injury, while Salesi Ma'afu starts in the front row against his old club and scrum-half Willi Heinz skippers the side.

The teams are level on 24 points in the Premiership table, with Gloucester one place below their opponents because of winning fewer matches.

Gloucester: Hook; Halaifonua, Symons, Twelvetrees, May; Burns, Heinz (capt); Hohneck, Hibbard, Ma'afu, Savage, Thrush, Ludlow, Kvesic, Morgan.

Replacements: Matu'u, McAllister, Afoa, Galarza, Moriarty, Laidlaw, Scott, Purdy

Northampton: Foden; Pisi, Burrell, Hanrahan, North; Myler, Groom; Waller, Haywood, Brookes, Lawes, Day, Wood (capt), Harrison, Picamoles.

Replacements: Clare, Waller, Hill, Ratuniyarawa, Gibson, Kessell, Mallinder, Estelles.

