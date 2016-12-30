Premiership: Leicester Tigers v Saracens

From the section

Tom Youngs had been out for Tigers with a back injury

Aviva Premiership Venue: Welford Road Date: Sunday, 1 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Leicester Tigers have restored hooker and club captain Tom Youngs, as well as England prop Dan Cole and scrum-half Ben Youngs to the starting XV.

Freddie Burns will make his 50th start for the Tigers at full-back.

Saracens bring England winger Chris Ashton back into the starting line-up, after his scoring cameo from the bench against Newcastle on Christmas Eve.

Alex Goode plays at full-back but lock George Kruis misses out with a facial injury picked up in the same game.

Leicester Tigers: Burns; Betham, Roberts, Tuilagi, Thompstone; O.Williams, B. Youngs; Genge, T.Youngs (c), Cole, Slater, Fitzgerald, M.Williams, O'Connor, McCaffrey.

Replacements: McGuigan, Cilliers, Bateman, Kitchener, Evans, Harrison, Worth, Brady.

Saracens: Goode; Ashton, Bosch, Barritt (c), Maitland; Farrell, Spencer; Barrington, George, Figallo, Skelton, Itoje, Rhodes, Burger, Wray.

Replacements: Brits, Lamositele, Du Plessis, Hamilton, Brown, De Kock, Lozowski, Earle.

