Premiership: Bath v Exeter Chiefs

Anthony Watson has not played since scoring a try in Bath's 15-6 win at Gloucester on 1 October

Aviva Premiership Venue: Recreation Ground Date: Saturday, 31 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and live scores on the BBC Sport website

England wing Anthony Watson is set for his first appearance in three months after being named on the Bath bench for Saturday's home meeting with Exeter.

Watson, who broke his jaw in England's training camp in October, missed the autumn internationals.

But he is on course to return for the Six Nations, with England boss Eddie Jones to name a squad on Saturday for a short camp in Brighton next week.

Fellow England international back Henry Slade is missing for Exeter.

The centre is ruled out with the neck/shoulder injury that forced him off in the first half in the 34-10 Christmas Eve win at home to Leicester.

Scans have shown that nothing is broken, but he is nonetheless left out and replaced by Sam Hill.

Bath make three changes to their starting line-up, all of which come in the pack, with Matt Garvey coming in at lock, while Tom Ellis and Zach Mercer are in the back row.

The Chiefs, now up into fourth after leapfrogging Leicester, have never won at The Rec, but they go into the game just a point behind third-placed Bath.

Bath claimed a last-gasp victory when the two sides last met at Sandy Park back in late October.

Bath director of rugby Todd Blackadder:

"The team are really looking forward to this weekend and are determined to end the calendar year on a high. There are areas where we will need to improve on from Wasps, but I have every confidence that they can do that on Saturday.

"It has been a hectic first half of the season with injuries and call-ups, but the squad have shown a great deal of character to get the results needed week after week to remain in the top three.

"We are now nearly back to full strength, so it is important that we give the likes of Ross Batty, Luke Charteris and Taulupe Faletau the opportunity to recuperate for a crucial period for the club in January."

Exeter Chiefs head coach Rob Baxter:

"We've looked at the last game between ourselves and them because, in Premiership terms, it's not all that long ago. They've tended to chop and changes during the Challenge Cup, so we've looked at the tape again to get some ideas of what will work for us and what they could potentially throw at us.

"That said, the more important thing when games come thick and fast like they are now, is to make sure you improve on things. You want to get the players physically and mentally fresh.

"They've looked fresh, they've looked excited and I think they are all really looking forward to playing in a top four clash in the Premiership. For me, this is what playing at this level is all about. You want to play in big, high-profile, emotional games, where top four places are up for grabs."

Bath: Homer; Rokoduguni, Joseph, Tapuai, Brew; Ford (co-capt), Fotuali'i; Catt, Dunn, Lahiff, Garvey (co-capt), Attwood, Ellis, Louw, Mercer.

Replacements: van Vuuren, Auterac, Knight, Stooke, Grant, Allinson, Clark, Watson.

Exeter: Dollman; Nowell, Devoto, Hill, Woodburn; Steenson (capt), Chudley; Moon, Yeandle, Francis, Lees, Hill, Dennis, Armand, Waldrom.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Rimmer, Holmes, Atkins, Horstmann, Maunder, Simmonds, Short.

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.