Premiership: Newcastle Falcons v Wasps

Newcastle have won four of their last six home games

Aviva Premiership Venue: Kingston Park Date: Friday, 30 December Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Newcastle have made three changes for the visit of Wasps to Kingston Park.

Will Witty and Opeti Fonua come into the pack while Belisario Agulla replaces Fred Burdon at outside centre.

Wasps have made rotated their squad with Guy Thompson, Matt Symons, Josh Bassett, Kyle Eastmond and Dan Robson coming into their starting line-up.

They won 31-6 in the reverse fixture in October as former Newcastle fly-half Jimmy Goperth scored 21 points at the Ricoh Arena.

Flanker Thomas Young, son of Wasps director of rugby Dai, is set to make his 50th appearance for the club.

Newcastle: Tait; Goneva, Agulla, Socino, Watson; Hodgson, Takulua; Vickers, Lawson, Welsh, Green, Witty, Hogg, Wilson (capt), Fonua.

Replacements: Sowrey, Harris, Wilson, Holmes, Welch, Egerton, Willis, Waldouck.

Wasps: Miller; Wade, Daly, Eastmond, Bassett; Cipriani, Robson; Mullan (capt), Taylor, Moore, Symons, Gaskell, Young, Thompson, Hughes.

Replacements: Johnson, Bristow, Swainston, Rowlands, Rieder, Simpson, Gopperth, Armitage.

Referee: Tom Foley.

