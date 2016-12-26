Pro12: Dragons coach Kingsley Jones unhappy with yellow card

Rynard Landman (wearing headband) sees yellow during the Dragons' defeat at Cardiff Arms Park

Newport Gwent Dragons coach Kingsley Jones was unhappy with a yellow card given to lock Rynard Landman during his side's 27-16 defeat by Cardiff Blues.

Landman was sent to the sin bin after referee Ben Whitehouse viewed video replays of his shoulder charge on Alex Cuthbert at a ruck.

Blues coach Danny Wilson said it was harsh, and Jones agreed.

"I don't know where the game is going. You can slow-motion every breakdown," said former Wales captain Jones.

"That's the way rucks are run, there's two big fellas bumping into each other.

"Alex has fallen over, but it's just nonsense. I don't really want to get drawn on it, but it's a poor decision for me."

The incident came two minutes after the Blues had been reduced to 14 men when Rey Lee-Lo was sent to the sin-bin for a high tackle.

Speaking during the match, Wilson felt his player probably deserved to see yellow, but that Landman was unlucky.

Blues secured only their second win in their last six Pro12 outings, while Dragons are now 11 points adrift as the lowest placed of the Welsh regions.

It was an extraordinary match with all four tries and all 43 points coming in an exciting first half.

A second-half stalemate left Blues frustrated at missing out on the bonus-point they would have received for scoring a fourth try.

"I thought it was a pretty awful second half, if I'm honest," said Wilson.

"First half we saw some great rugby played, three good tries scored. You think then you can maybe win the game first and go on and look for the bonus point.

"But there were way too many errors and it was a 0-0 second half and that's a bit disappointing.

"I'm just pleased that we got the win, but maybe it's a second half when we've left it [the bonus point] out there."