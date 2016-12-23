Blair Kinghorn: Edinburgh full-back signs new two-year contract

Full-back Blair Kinghorn has signed a new two-year deal with Edinburgh

Kinghorn, 19, has made 13 appearances for the club this season, scoring 24 points, and follows team-mate Magnus Bradbury in agreeing a new deal.

"I'm really looking forward to the next couple of years and contributing to the team," said Kinghorn.

"This club is a great place with a good bunch of guys involved and a great squad."

A product of Edinburgh Academy, the full-back - who can also play at stand-off - has made 28 appearances in black and red, and has scored 46 points, including three tries.

"I was delighted when I was offered a new deal, so I'm happy that I'm staying here and looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead," he said.

"The young lads are getting a good shot here and we're all coming up through the team.

"There's great depth in the squad and we're a close-knit group which adds to the enjoyment of it all - it's great to play with your mates.

"I'm looking forward to getting out there and kicking-on for another couple of seasons."

Acting head coach Duncan Hodge added: "We're delighted to have secured Blair - a young, Scottish talent - at the club for another two seasons.

"Blair is maturing and fully understands the work ethic needed on and off the field to succeed.

"There are many areas for Blair to keep progressing, but he is striving to better himself and we look forward to him benefitting the club in years to come."