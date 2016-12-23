Pro12: Leinster make 10 changes for top-of-the-table derby against Munster

Isa Nacewa's try helped Leinster beat Munster 25-14 at the Aviva Stadium in October

Pro12: Munster v Leinster Date: Monday, 26 December Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick Kick-Off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Score updates and match report on BBC Sport website

Munster look to have the stronger hand for Monday's top-of-the-table Pro12 derby as Leinster make 10 changes from their hammering of Northampton.

Jamie Heaslip, Sean Cronin, Jack McGrath, Devin Toner, Sean O'Brien, Josh van der Flier and Garry Ringrose will all be missing for Leinster.

Munster make three changes from the narrow European defeat by Leicester.

Ronan O'Mahony, James Cronin and Jean Kleyn take over from Keith Earls, Dave Kilcoyne and Billy Holland.

In-form prop Tadhg Furlong is the only member of Leinster's pack retained for the Thomond Park contest from last Saturday's 60-13 rout of Northampton.

Furlong is joined by Cian Healy and James Tracy in the front row while Leo Cullen has opted for a different second-row combination of Ross Molony and Mike McCarthy.

Leinster's back row is also totally changed from last weekend as Rhys Ruddock, Dan Leavy and Jack Conan take over from O'Brien, van der Flier and Heaslip.

Ross Byrne remains at fly-half for Leinster with Johnny Sexton and Joey Carbery still unavailable

Byrne remains at fly-half for Leinster

Emerging fly-half Ross Byrne is retained in the Leinster backs along with Zane Kirchner, Robbie Henshaw and Isa Nacewa with Barry Daly taking over at wing from Adam Byrne, who scored two tries against Northampton.

Byrne will be partnered at half-back by Maori All Black Jamison Gibson-Park who replaces Luke McGrath.

Munster include Ireland stars CJ Stander, Peter O'Mahony, Donnacha Ryan, Conor Murray and Simon Zebo as well as Murray's in-form half-back partner Tyler Bleyendaal.

Kilcoyne and Holland drop to a bench which includes New Zealand-born centre Francis Saili, who is in line to make his first appearance of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery in the summer.

The sides go into the game level on points at the top of the Pro12 with only Munster's superior scoring difference separating them after 10 rounds of fixtures.

Leinster defeated Munster 25-14 on 8 October in what was Munster's final game before the sudden death of their head coach Anthony Foley.

After that game, Munster produced a run of six straight wins in all competitions which only came to an end in last weekend's 18-16 European Champions Cup defeat by Leicester.

TEAMS

Munster: S Zebo; D Sweetnam, J Taute, R Scannell, R O'Mahony; T Bleyendaal, C Murray; J Cronin, N Scannell, J Ryan; J Kleyn, D Ryan; P O'Mahony (capt), T O'Donnell, CJ Stander.

Replacements: R Marshall, D Kilcoyne, S Archer, B Holland, J O'Donoghue, D Williams, F Saili, A Conway.

Leinster: Z Kirchner; I Nacewa, R O'Loughlin, R Henshaw, B Daly; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; C Healy, J Tracy, T Furlong; R Molony, M McCarthy; R Ruddock, D Leavy, J Conan.

Replacements: R Strauss, P Dooley, M Bent, I Nagle, D Ryan, C Rock, N Reid, T Daly