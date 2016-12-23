Danny Wilson: Cardiff Blues coach will be 'better' for Wales tour

Danny Wilson (foreground) also worked with Matt Sherratt (background) at Bristol

Cardiff Blues head coach Danny Wilson says his experience with Wales on next summer's two-Test tour of the Pacific Islands will improve him as a coach.

Wilson, Blues attack coach Matt Sherratt and Scarlets backs coach Stephen Jones will join tour head coach Robin McBryde in Tonga and Samoa.

"It's a great opportunity and I think we [Sherratt and I] will both come back as better coaches," said Wilson.

"[It] will hopefully benefit Cardiff Blues as well."

Wilson continued: "It was an honour to be asked. I'm not thinking about anything at the moment other than doing my job here at Cardiff Blues and at the end of the season I'll start thinking about the tour and the opportunity that presents."

Former Wales Under-20s head coach Wilson joined Cardiff Blues from Bristol in 2015 having previously worked with Scarlets and Newport Gwent Dragons.

Wilson admits he had to think hard before accepting the role.

"It was more a discussion with my wife than anything else because it falls during our time off when we're away from Cardiff Blues, but it's a great opportunity for me," he added.

"We'll also be organising pre-season so it'll be a busy time. But for me personally, with where I am with my career, it was a great opportunity I wanted to take with both hands, and also I hope I'll come back to Cardiff Blues better for the experience."

Formerly a scrum coach, Wilson is expecting to primarily to work with Wales' forwards in Tonga and Samoa.

"Obviously my area is set-piece and forward play and that will be a heavy part of the role," he said.

"It's all happened quite quickly and we've had the rough discussions around it, but they're ongoing."