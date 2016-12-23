George North: Northampton wing wants to emulate Gethin Jenkins

George North suffered a head injury in the first half of Northampton Saints' 19-11 defeat by Leicester Tigers

Northampton wing George North says he wants to continue playing for years to come despite his latest head injury.

A concussion review panel concluded he should not have played on after a head knock against Leicester on 3 December.

North told the Daily Mail, prior to Wednesday's report, he aims to be like Wales team-mate Gethin Jenkins, 36.

"If I could have that professionalism towards the end of my career and still want to get out of bed and go again, that would be amazing," said North, 24.

"When I think of who I am, rugby is a big part of that. I wouldn't have the friends I do without rugby. It's like anything. When it's good it's good, when it's bad, it's bad. But it's a sport, a job. It's not going to change anyone's life."

The club told BBC Wales Sport it would not comment on the interview, which was carried out earlier in December.

North's injury against Leicester, which came in Northampton's 19-11 defeat on 3 December, was the fifth blow to the head he has sustained in his career.

Former World Rugby medical advisor Dr Barry O'Driscoll told BBC Radio Wales that North would be told not to play rugby again if he were an amateur, because of the amount of concussions he has had.

The Wales international has been left out of Northampton Saints' squad for their Premiership game against Sale Sharks on Friday, despite boss Jim Mallinder saying he was set to feature in the match.