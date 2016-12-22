Magnus Bradbury extends Edinburgh contract until 2020

Bradbury made his Edinburgh debut in October 2014

Magnus Bradbury has committed his future to Edinburgh by signing a contract extension with the club that runs until 2020.

Bradbury, 21, made his debut against Leinster in October 2014 and signed his first professional contract with the club the following year.

The back-row forward made his Scotland debut in the 19-16 victory against Argentina at Murrayfield in November.

"I love Edinburgh and that is a huge reason for me to stay," Bradbury said.

"It's also great to have the opportunity to continue playing my rugby in Scotland as I look to build on my cap. Now, for me, it's about getting as many [caps] as I possibly can."

Edinburgh acting head coach Duncan Hodge told the club's website: "Magnus has worked very hard to get to this point, and his training ethic and determination to continue improving shines through every single day.

"He drives standards and is a great example to the other young players in the squad.

"Securing an asset such as Magnus is a real statement of intent going forward."