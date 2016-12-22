Ulster make six changes as surgery-bound Bundee Aki is ruled out for Connacht

Bundee Aki is set to undergo ankle surgery and is expected to be out until mid-February

Pro12: Ulster v Connacht Date: Friday, 23 December Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Kick-Off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC TWO Northern Ireland the BBC Sport website

Ulster make six changes in personnel and two more positional switches from the European defeat by Clermont for Friday's Pro12 game against Connacht.

Five pack changes include props Rodney Ah You and Andy Warwick in for Wiehahn Herbst and the injured Kyle McCall.

Iain Henderson switches to the second row to form a new combination with Kieran Treadwell.

Forwards Clive Ross and Roger Wilson are also selected while Jacob Stockdale replaces Tommy Bowe on the wing.

Andrew Trimble is again unavailable for Ulster but Niyi Adeolokun does start to Connacht

Trimble again missing for Ulster

Ulster indicated earlier this week that Andrew Trimble was in line to feature, but he is not named in the 23-man squad after not taking a full part in training.

Connacht's hopes of repeating their October win over their Irish rivals have been dented by the absence of star centre Bundee Aki, who will undergo ankle surgery later this week and is expected to be out until mid-February.

Danie Poolman replaces last season's Pro12 player of the year while Dave Heffernan, James Cannon and Sean O'Brien take over from Tom McCartney, Ultan Dillane and Eoin McKeon in the pack as Connacht make four changes from the thrilling European win over Wasps.

The versatile McCartney, who signed a contract extension with the Irish province earlier this week, is named on the bench to provide cover at loose-head prop while Heffernan starts at hooker.

Connacht coach Pat Lam described Aki's absence as a "big blow" in combination with another injury suffered by prop Conor Carey.

"This week has probably been the most challenging I've had at Connacht Rugby with all the injuries, sickness and the group only coming together yesterday," said Bristol-bound Lam.

In total, 21 one Connacht players are currently unavailable including the likes of Jake Heenan, John Cooney, Marnitz Boshoff, Craig Ronaldson, Peter Robb and Stacey Ili.

Kyle McCall will be out for a number of months following hamstring surgery

McCall undergoes hamstring surgery

Bowe is named on an Ulster bench that also includes Herbst, Franco van der Merwe and Sean Reidy, who all started in last week's European Champions Cup defeat.

Prop McCall is likely to be out for at least a couple of months after undergoing hamstring surgery this week while lock Browne was not considered because of concussion.

Trimble has been out of action for three weeks after being forced off at half-time in Ireland's win over Australia because of a foot injury.

Browne's absence further reduced Ulster's second-row options, with Robbie Diack and Alan O'Connor also currently out and Dan Tuohy no longer available following his move to Bristol.

The list of injured Ulster players also currently unavailable includes Jared Payne, Stuart Olding, Craig Gilroy, Ricky Lutton, Ross Kane, Peter Nelson and summer signing Marcell Coetzee.

Ulster went into the Galway contest in early October at the top of the table following an unbeaten early-season run but have since slipped to fifth place, although they do have a game in hand on the leaders.

After three straight opening defeats this season, champions Connacht have moved up to eighth place following four wins in their last six contests.

TEAMS

Ulster: C Piutau; L Ludik, L Marshall, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; P Jackson, R Pienaar; A Warwick, R Best (capt), R Ah You; K Treadwell, I Henderson; C Ross, C Henry, R Wilson.

Replacements: R Herring, C Black, W Herbst, F van der Merwe, S Reidy, P Marshall, D Cave, T Bowe.

Connacht: T O'Halloran; N Adeolokun, R Parata, D Poolman, M Healy; J Carty, K Marmion; D Buckley, D Heffernan, F Bealham; Q Roux, J Cannon; S O'Brien, N Fox-Matamua, J Muldoon (capt).

Replacements: S Delahunt, T McCartney, JP Cooney, U Dillane, E McKeon, C Blade, C Gaffney, N Dawai.