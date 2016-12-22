Weir joined Edinburgh from Glasgow earlier this year

Pro12: Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors (Mon) Date: Monday, 26 December Venue: Murrayfield Kick-off: 16:05 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC Two Scotland, listen on BBC Radio Scotland

Fly-half Duncan Weir returns for Edinburgh to face his former club Glasgow Warriors on Boxing Day.

Centre Phil Burleigh is back from suspension while Grant Gilchrist and Magnus Bradbury return in the pack.

Warriors bring back Weir's Scotland team-mate Henry Pyrgos at scrum-half and wing Junior Bulumakau starts for the first time this season.

Mark Bennett and forwards Alex Allan, Brian Alainu'uese and Simone Favaro also come in for the Pro12 match.

Ali Price drops to the bench to make way for Pyrgos while Tommy Seymour, Sam Johnson, Gordon Reid, Tim Swinson and Ryan Wilson are not in the squad, having started in last week's European Champions Cup win over Racing 92.

Bulumakau was an unused replacement in Glasgow's home win over Racing

For Edinburgh, fly-half Jason Tovey and lock Fraser McKenzie are on the bench after starting in the Challenge Cup loss to Stade Francais, while Michael Allen and Nasi Manu drop out of the squad.

Wing Tom Brown makes his 100th Edinburgh appearance in a match that doubles as the first leg of the 1872 Cup that is played between the two Scottish professional sides each season. The return leg is at Scotstoun in May.

"A huge congratulations to Tom on reaching the 100-cap landmark, which is testament to his contribution to the club on and off the field," said Edinburgh's acting head coach Duncan Hodge.

"There is no extra motivation needed for Monday's game as we take on our oldest rivals in a derby match.

"We're looking forward to getting back to league duties and absorbing the challenge the opposition will pose.

"We know what to expect, and we'll need to match them in all areas of the game if we're to come out on top.

"We've named a settled side with a good blend of youth and experience, and everyone is excited to get out there in front of our home fans and put in a performance."

Glasgow head coach Gregor Townsend added: "We always look forward to the 1872 Cup matches and Monday's game will be a special occasion.

"We're expecting a really tough match and we have been working hard to improve this week and deliver our best performance of the season."

Edinburgh: Blair Kinghorn, Damien Hoyland, Chris Dean, Phil Burleigh, Tom Brown, Duncan Weir, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne; Alasdair Dickinson, Ross Ford, Simon Berghan, Ben Toolis, Grant Gilchrist, Magnus Bradbury, Hamish Watson, Cornell du Preez.

Replacements: Stuart McInally, Allan Dell, Murray McCallum, Fraser McKenzie, Viliame Mata, Sean Kennedy, Jason Tovey, Glenn Bryce.

Glasgow Warriors: Stuart Hogg, Junior Bulumakau, Mark Bennett, Alex Dunbar, Lee Jones, Finn Russell, Henry Pyrgos; Alex Allan, Fraser Brown, Zander Fagerson, Brian Alainu'uese, Jonny Gray, Rob Harley, Simone Favaro, Josh Strauss.

Replacements: Pat McArthur, Ryan Grant, Sila Puafisi, Adam Ashe, Chris Fusaro, Ali Price, Nick Grigg, Sean Lamont.