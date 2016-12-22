Adam Jones: Harlequins prop extends deal and joins coaching staff

Adam Jones won four Six Nations titles with Wales, including Grand Slams in 2005, 2008 and 2012

Former Wales international Adam Jones has extended his contract with Premiership side Harlequins and will combine playing with a coaching role.

The 35-year-old prop, who joined Quins in the summer of 2015, will become assistant forwards coach, working alongside Graham Rowntree.

Jones won 95 caps for Wales between 2003 and 2014, and featured five times for the British & Irish Lions.

He has made 22 appearances since his move to the Twickenham Stoop.

"Adam has had an enormous impact in his brief time at Harlequins," director of rugby John Kingston told the club website.

"He has set tremendously high standards of professionalism which are providing an inspirational example to others. I have no doubt Adam will continue to prove a terrific asset in his dual role."

Quins have not disclosed the length of Jones' new deal.