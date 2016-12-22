George North: Ex-Saracens captain Alistair Hargreaves calls review findings 'disgrace'

Alistair Hargreaves skippered Saracens to the Premiership title in the 2014-15 season

Ex-Saracens captain Alistair Hargreaves says the findings of the review into the way George North was treated for a head injury are "a disgrace".

On Wednesday, a review panel decided not to punish Northampton despite concluding that North should not have played on against Leicester.

Hargreaves, 30, had to retire in October because of a concussion injury.

"Is that what we call player welfare? What a depressing day for rugby," said the former South Africa international.

"[The] Decision made by CMRG (Concussion Management Review Group) is a disgrace."

Hargreaves suffered a number of concussions in the last two seasons of his career, and was given medical advice to give up the game.

'I'm very surprised' - Moody

North had a six-month spell out of the game in 2015 following a spate of four blows to the head in five months.

And speaking on BBC Radio Four's Today show, former England flanker Lewis Moody has also been critical of rugby authorities for not sanctioning Northampton.

"For there to be an outcome saying he shouldn't have been allowed back on the pitch, but for the club not to have been sanctioned - what message does that send to the other clubs?

"There clearly needs to be a review of the protocols in place for those head assessments.

"I'm very surprised that there's no sanction given to Northampton."