BBC Sport - Premiership half-term report: Jeremy Guscott rates the title contenders
Guscott's Premiership half-term report
- From the section English Rugby
As the Premiership season approaches its halfway point, BBC Sport's rugby union expert Jeremy Guscott gives his views on how the early title contenders are doing.
Champions Saracens, Wasps and Bath lead the way with eight wins apiece, but clubs such as Leicester and Exeter are not too far behind.
