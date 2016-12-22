Steve Tandy: Ospreys head coach's Wales link no surprise - Alun Wyn Jones

Steve Tandy succeeded Sean Holley as Ospreys head coach in February 2012

Guinness Pro12: Ospreys v Scarlets Date: Tuesday, 27 December Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live scores

Ospreys captain Alun Wyn Jones says he is not surprised head coach Steve Tandy was approached to join Wales' coaching team.

Tandy, 36, had been expected to be part of the Wales setup for next summer's tour of the Pacific Islands.

But BBC Wales Sport understands Tandy declined an invitation to be part of Robin McBryde's backroom staff.

"That link was only going to be a matter of time, the way we've gone and the way we've played," Jones said.

"I think he's going to be true to himself and the region and what he wants to do because I'm sure he won't want to do anything to sacrifice what we're doing here or himself."

Cardiff Blues head coach Danny Wilson, his attack coach Matt Sherratt and Scarlets backs coach Stephen Jones will join tour head coach McBryde for the Tests against Tonga and Samoa.

The move is to develop Welsh coaches in the absence of Warren Gatland and Rob Howley, who will be on the British and Irish Lions' tour of New Zealand.

Tandy's focus will remain on the Ospreys, who host west Wales rivals Scarlets in the Pro12 on Tuesday, 27 December.

Wing Keelan Giles is set to return having been ruled out of last Saturday's European Challenge Cup win over Grenoble with a rib injury.

Ospreys have announced over 15,000 tickets have already been sold for the game at the Liberty Stadium.