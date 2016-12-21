Mat Luamanu: Harlequins back row forward given third ban of the season

Mat Luamanu joined Harlequins from Treviso in the summer of 2015

Harlequins forward Mat Luamanu has been given a three-week ban after being sent off in their European Challenge Cup win over Timisoara Saracens.

It is the New Zealand-born back rower's third suspension of the season.

The 28-year-old was shown a red card for "charging dangerously" into the Romanian side's winger Madalin Lemnaru in Quins' 75-3 victory on Saturday.

Luamanu, who pleaded not guilty, can appeal against the independent disciplinary committee's decision.

The committee decided the offence was at the low end of World Rugby's sanctions and applied a two-week ban, but then added a further week because of Luamanu's poor disciplinary record.

The former Treviso player received a three-week ban in September for charging and a five-week ban last month for a dangerous tackle.

He is set to miss Premiership matches against Gloucester, Worcester and Sale and will be free to play again on Monday, 9 January.

"Mat was stooping down to make a tackle, the guy gets tackled and they bang heads," Quins head coach Mark Mapletoft told BBC Radio London.

"I don't think anybody runs into anybody purposely with their own head and certainly not in that type of situation. There has got to be some common sense."