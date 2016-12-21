Newcastle shortlisted to host 2018 Champions Cup & Challenge Cup finals

From the section

Newcastle United's St James' Park staged Olympic football during London 2012

Newcastle is on a shortlist of cities to host both of European club rugby union's showpiece finals in 2018.

The city is bidding to stage the finals of the Champions Cup, Challenge Cup and Challenge Cup qualifying competition.

If successful, Newcastle United's St James' Park would stage the 2018 European Champions Cup final.

European Professional Club Rugby have not disclosed the rival bids and the next stage of the selection process will see EPCR visit candidate cities.

Inspired to try rugby union? Find out how to get into rugby union with our special guide.

A final decision is due to be made in April 2017.

Newcastle's bid is a partnership between NewcastleGateshead Initiative, Newcastle City Council, Newcastle United Football Club and Newcastle Rugby Limited.

St James' Park, with a capacity in excess of 52,000, staged international matches in the 2015 Rugby World Cup as well as playing host to rugby league's Magic Weekend for the past two seasons.

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.