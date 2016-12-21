Manu Tuilagi says his focus is on Leicester Tigers, not early England recall

Manu Tuilagi made his England debut in a 23-19 win over Wales in 2011

Leicester centre Manu Tuilagi is hopeful he can put his injury problems behind him but has played down the prospect of an international recall.

Tuilagi, 25, has been beset by injuries in the last couple of years and recently returned to action after two months out with a groin problem.

It potentially puts him in contention for a place in England boss Eddie Jones' Six Nations squad.

"I'm just focusing here at Tigers. I want to get some game time," he said.

Tuilagi has scored 11 tries in 26 appearances for England, the most recent against Wales in March, when they secured a Triple Crown.

"I get a text from Eddie every now and then just seeing how I am," he told BBC Radio Leicester.

"If I play well here then hopefully the rest of it will take care of itself."

Tuilagi has started the Tigers' last two matches and says his confidence is returning.

"I'm feeling good now. Mentally you do still think about it, but that's going to come good in time," he added.

"I'm in good shape. I've been working hard to get back playing and get some game time.

"For me it's about doing the basics right and working hard to help the team."