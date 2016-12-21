Adam Ashe: Scotland cap signs new Glasgow Warriors contract until 2019

Adam Ashe featured for allocated club team Ayr on Saturday, having had a hip operation earlier this year

Scotland back-row forward Adam Ashe is the latest Glasgow Warriors player to commit his future to the Pro12 side until May 2019.

Ashe follows Stuart Hogg, Henry Pyrgos and Greg Peterson in extending his stay with the Warriors.

He turned professional with Glasgow in 2011 and played for his allocated club Ayr on Saturday as he continued his recovery from hip surgery.

"It's a brilliant feeling to extend my contract," he told Warriors' website.

"Glasgow Warriors is a fantastic environment and I'm surrounded by great players, great coaches and great fans so it was an easy decision for me to make.

"As a club it is really taking off, we've just had two good wins in Europe [away and home against Racing 92] and it's exciting to be a part of something that is moving in the right direction."

Head coach Gregor Townsend added: "Adam has become an important member of our squad, after coming through our academy system.

"He has a really good attitude and has worked hard to come back from his injuries fitter than ever and we're all excited about seeing him back on the pitch in a Glasgow shirt soon."