BBC Sport - Christmas questions: What does a rugby player have for lunch on 25 December?
Scrum V's any Christmas questions
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Worst presents, favourite films and a whole boned sheep... and a ham... and a salmon for lunch. Welsh regional rugby players reveal their Christmas secrets to Scrum V.
