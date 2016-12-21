Leigh Halfpenny: 'Attractive deal' to tempt Toulon star back to Wales

Leigh Halfpenny has been capped 66 times by Wales

Everything possible will be done to bring Leigh Halfpenny back to Wales, says Pro Rugby Wales chief executive Mark Davies.

Toulon full-back Halfpenny's contract expires in the summer, Cardiff Blues have offered him a deal and he has also been linked with Scarlets.

The 27-year-old says he will consider his options before making a decision.

"We'd love to see him back," said Davies, the boss of the organisation representing the four Welsh regions.

Mark Davies represents Cardiff Blues, Ospreys, Scarlets and Newport Gwent Dragons

"That is certainly our hope and that is certainly our intention.

"I have absolutely no doubt that the Blues, ourselves and the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) will do everything possible to make it attractive for Leigh.

"As with any individual making a decision on their future, there are many things they will take into account."

Blues chief executive Richard Holland said the region had been in discussions with the player's representatives "for some time".

Factfile: National Dual Contract Who pays what: WRU pays 60% of salary, the player's region the rest What it means for a player: His game time is managed throughout each season via joint Wales and region discussions What it means for Welsh rugby: Leading players remain in Wales instead of heading to England, France and elsewhere

Holland added that in conjunction with the WRU they were hopeful of "putting a package on the table by way of a national dual contract".

Halfpenny, who joined the French club from Blues for the 2014-15 season, said his international career was a major consideration.

His current contract gives him full release to play for Wales, but it expires at the end of 2016-17.

Should he decide to remain in France, Halfpenny would rely on a wildcard pick to play for Wales under terms of the WRU senior player selection policy.

Toulon head coach Mike Ford said Halfpenny will not return to Wales on the basis of the WRU's selection criteria for Test players.