Cardiff Blues lock George Earle banned for eight weeks

George Earle joined Cardiff Blues from Scarlets for 2016-17

Guinness Pro12: Cardiff Blues v Newport Gwent Dragons Date: Monday, 26 December Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Kick-off: 14:05 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live scores

Cardiff Blues lock George Earle has been banned for eight weeks after being sent off in their European Challenge Cup defeat by Bath.

South African Earle made contact with the eye area of Bath flanker Tom Ellis in the second half of the 38-3 loss.

The first game the 29-year-old will miss is the Pro12 home derby with Newport Gwent Dragons on 26 December.

Blues head coach Danny Wilson had stated he believed the contact was accidental.

Earle pleaded not guilty to the charge, but a disciplinary panel ruled he had committed the offence.

He - and tournament organisers - can appeal against the decision.

Earle is next free to play on Monday, 13 February, 2017.

Among the other cases to be heard on Wednesday, Worcester flanker Sam Betty will discover his fate after being sent off for striking an opponent during their Challenge Cup defeat by Newport Gwent Dragons at Rodney Parade.