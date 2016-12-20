Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond tells BBC North West Tonight that a "substantial offer" for Denny Solomona was rejected by Castleford when they first tried to sign the player, before he was then "fired" by the Super League club.

Diamond had previously said that the 23-year-old had "resigned" from rugby league.

Castleford have started legal action against Solomona and Sale Sharks. When contacted by BBC Sport, Castleford's legal team said they would not respond to Diamond's latest comments.