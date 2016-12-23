Premiership: Harlequins v Gloucester

Former England captain Chris Robshaw (right) featured in all four of the national side's autumn fixtures

Aviva Premiership Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Tuesday, 27 December Kick-off: 16:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra plus text coverage on BBC Sport website and app.

Harlequins make one change to the side which beat Timisoara Saracens 75-3 in the Challenge Cup, as Chris Robshaw replaces Luke Wallace at flanker.

England prop Joe Marler makes his 100th Premiership appearance for Quins, who face Gloucester at Twickenham Stadium.

Gloucester make five changes from the XV which lost to La Rochelle as captain Greig Laidlaw returns at scrum-half.

Centre Billy Twelvetrees, prop Paddy McAllister, lock Mariano Galarza and flanker Ross Moriarty are also back.

A crowd of more than 70,000 saw the two sides draw 39-39 in the corresponding fixture last season, and a similar attendance is expected at the national stadium on Tuesday.

Harlequins head coach Mark Mapletoft told BBC Radio London:

"It's an unusual club event, in terms of the number of people you get. It creates an extra buzz for the players.

"We've played Saracens at Wembley a few times but this is different as there is a festive atmosphere. It is a great showcase for the club.

"It is two clubs who need to string together some victories and have both been inconsistent in different ways, although their form has picked up.

"We have played Timisoara home and away and put some good rugby together but we need to raise our intensity levels."



Harlequins: Brown; Yarde, Marchant, Roberts, Visser; Jackson, Care (capt); Marler, Buchanan, Sinckler, Merrick, Matthews, Chisholm, Robshaw, Clifford.

Replacements: Ward, Evans, Collier, South, Wallace, Dickson, Swiel, Alofa.

Gloucester: Hook; Sharples, Scott, Twelvetrees, May; Burns, Laidlaw (capt); McAllister, Hibbard, Hohneck, Savage, Galarza, Moriarty, Rowan, Morgan.

Replacements: Matu'u, Thomas, Ma'afu, Thrush, Kvesic, Heinz, Symons, Purdy.

Referee: JP Doyle.

