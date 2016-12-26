Pro12: Ospreys v Scarlets (Tue)

Johnny McNicholl required surgery within a week of making his Scarlets debut

Guinness Pro12: Ospreys v Scarlets Date: Tuesday, 27 December Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live scores

Johnny McNicholl will make his second start for Scarlets in the Pro12 derby against Ospreys.

New Zealander McNicholl has played only once for Scarlets - scoring on his debut against Leinster in November.

Ospreys have opted for Dan Biggar at fly-half with Sam Davies at full-back and Dan Evans on the left wing.

The Swansea region are four points ahead of Scarlets in the Pro12 table with both teams having won seven of their 10 games.

Scarlets are without Wales and British and Irish Lions centre Jonathan Davies who is recovering from a hamstring injury.

Ospreys are led by lock Alun Wyn Jones in a powerful-looking pack.

Their forwards coach Chris Gibbes says his side are keen to let their rugby do the talking ahead of the derby clash.

Ospreys have won seven games in a row across all competitions.

"For me, as an outsider looking in, these games are big occasions," the New Zealander explained.

"If you let the occasion overawe you, you miss the moment. And that is something we definitely aren't going to be doing."

Scarlets beat Toulon in their last game, but head coach Wayne Pivac is hoping for a repeat of last season's win at the Liberty Stadium.

"It went well [at the Liberty] last season but it's a new game, we have to make sure we start well and the set piece goes well so we can play off it," he said.

"Swinging back into the PRO12 it certainly is a massive game. We've got players who play together in the Welsh set-up, both teams know each other inside out. It's certainly one of the biggest games of the season if not the biggest."

Ospreys: Sam Davies; Keelan Giles; Ashley Beck; Josh Matavesi; Dan Evans; Dan Biggar, Brendon Leonard; Nicky Smith; Sam Parry, Ma'afu Fia, Rory Thornton, Alun Wyn Jones (capt), James King, Justin Tipuric, Dan Baker

Replacements: Scott Baldwin, Paul James, Rhodri Jones, Lloyd Ashley, Olly Cracknell, Sam Underhill, Tom Habberfield, Kieron Fonotia

Scarlets: Liam Williams, Johnny Mcnicholl, Hadleigh Parkes, Scott Williams, DTH van der Merwe, Rhys Patchell, Gareth Davies, Rob Evans, Ken Owens [C], Samson Lee, Jake Ball, Tadhg Beirne, Aaron Shingler, Will Boyde, John Barclay

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Wyn Jones, Werner Kruger, Tom Price, Josh Macleod, Jonathan Evans, Dan Jones, Steff Evans

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Dan Jones, Wayne Davies (both WRU)

Citing commissioner: Aurwel Morgan (WRU)

TMO: Tim Hayes (WRU)