Premiership: Bristol v Worcester Warriors

Aviva Premiership Venue: Ashton Gate Date: Monday, 26 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live text and radio commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Samoa international Tusi Pisi returns from injury for Bristol, who make four changes to the side which beat Pau.

Olly Robinson and Nick Fenton-Wells start in the back row, while Dan Tuohy makes his debut at lock.

England centre Ben Te'o is included in Worcester's starting line-up as Warriors also make four changes.

Warriors, who are one spot above bottom side Bristol, also recall Michael Dowsett, Christian Scotland-Williamson and Dean Hammond.

Bristol are without a win in the Premiership this season, but they can move within a point of Worcester with a bonus-point victory on Monday.

Bristol: Woodward; Wallace, Hurrell, Pisi, Varndell; Searle, Cliff; Bevington, Hawkins, Cortes, Tuohy, Glynn, Fenton-Wells, Robinson (capt), Eadie.

Replacements: Crumpton, Traynor, Ford-Robinson, Phillips, Sorenson, Williams, Jarvis, Palamo.

Worcester: Pennell; Hammond, Te'o, Willisom, Vuna; Shillcock, Dowsett; Ruskin, Bregvadze, Schonert, Scotland-Williamson, Barry, Potgieter (capt), Lewis, Faosiliva.

Replacements: Singleton, Leleimalefaga, Johnston, Spencer, Dowson, de Cothi, Mills, Adams.

