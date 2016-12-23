Premiership: Exeter Chiefs v Leicester Tigers

Leicester's Mike Williams has not started a match for two months

Aviva Premiership Venue: Sandy Park Date: Saturday, 24 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live text coverage and BBC Radio Devon commentary via BBC Sport website and app

Exeter make six changes to the side that won in Bordeaux, with try-scoring hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie dropped in favour of Jack Yeandle.

Props Ben Moon and Tomas Francis come in, as does second-row Jonny Hill, while skipper Gareth Steenson returns and centre Ollie Devoto starts.

Leicester's team includes Mike Williams for the first time since October.

Williams has recovered from an arm injury, Freddie Burns is also fit again and Dan Cole is back in the squad.

Exeter head coach Rob Baxter told BBC Sport:

"This is what being in the Premiership's all about and we've got to make sure we relish it and we take it for what it is, which is a fantastic opportunity to be involved in a fantastic game.

"We are playing against the teams that are up and above us in the league and if we want to keep climbing over this three-week period we have to win some of those games otherwise they're going to pull away from us.

"For us to get off the mark with a home game in the three is very important, but I do think we're in pretty good form, I think the players have trained well, they're looking forward to the game."

Exeter: Dollman; Nowell, Devoto, Slade, Woodburn; Steenson (capt), Chudley; Moon, Yeandle, Francis, Lees, Hill, Dennis, Armand, Waldrom.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie; Rimmer, Holmes, Atkins, Horstmann, Maunder, Hill, Short.

Leicester: Burns; Thompstone, Roberts, Tuilagi, Betham; Williams, Harrison, Genge, McGuigan, Cilliers, Slater (capt), Fitzgerald, Williams, O'Connor, Hamilton.

Replacements: Thacker, Mulipola, Cole, Kitchener, Evans, Kitto, Worth, Brady.

