Premiership: Wasps v Bath

Elliot Daly has scored four tries in nine games for Wasps this season

Aviva Premiership Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Saturday, 24 December Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live plus text coverage on BBC Sport website and app.

England back Elliot Daly and Danny Cipriani return for Wasps, who make five changes to the side which lost to Connacht in the Champions Cup.

Frank Halai starts on the wing, while James Gaskell and Marty Moore are recalled to the forward pack.

Winger Semesa Rokoduguni is back for Bath after missing their Champions Cup win over Cardiff.

Prop Nathan Catt, lock Luke Charteris and flanker Matt Garvey are also named among the starters.

Bath are third in the Premiership table, just two points behind second-placed Wasps.

The hosts name England centre Kyle Eastmond among their replacements, while Kurtley Beale makes his first Premiership appearance after playing two games in European competition.

Wasps: Beale; Wade, Daly, Gopperth, Halai; Cipriani, Simpson; Mullan, Taylor, Moore, Launchbury (capt.), Gaskell, Johnson, Young, Hughes.

Replacements: Rieder, Bristow, Swainston, Myall, Thompson, Robson, Eastmond, Miller.

Bath: Homer; Rokoduguni, Joseph, Tapuai, Brew; Ford, Fotuali'i; Catt, Batty, Lahiff, Charteris, Attwood, Garvey, Louw, Faletau.

Replacements: Dunn, Auterac, Palma-Newport, Stooke, Ellis, Allinson, Hastings, Clark.

