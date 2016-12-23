Pro12: Cardiff Blues v NG Dragons (Boxing Day)

Sam Warburton made his Cardiff Blues debut in 2009

Guinness Pro12: Cardiff Blues v Newport Gwent Dragons Date: Monday, 26 December Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Kick-off: 14:05 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live scores

Wales captain Sam Warburton will make his 100th appearance for Cardiff Blues when they host Newport Gwent Dragons in the Pro12 on Boxing Day.

The 28-year-old continues as skipper as prop Gethin Jenkins is injured.

Welsh centre Tyler Morgan and lock Cory Hill return as Dragons make five changes from their win over Worcester.

The visitors are without back Geraint Rhys Jones, centre Jack Dixon and full-back Carl Meyer because of knee, foot and head injuries respectively.

Blues have also made five changes from their European Challenge Cup defeat at Bath.

Hooker Kristian Dacey, number eight Nick Williams, wings Tom James and Alex Cuthbert and prop Scott Andrews return to the starting line-up.

More than 9,000 tickets have already been sold for the match and a sell-out crowd is expected at Cardiff Arms Park.

Blues head coach Danny Wilson said: "We pride ourselves on Welsh derbies and following defeats to the Ospreys and Scarlets this season we are determined to get back to winning ways."

Blues: Matthew Morgan; Alex Cuthbert, Rey Lee-Lo, Willis Halaholo, Tom James; Steven Shingler, Lloyd Williams; Rhys Gill, Kristian Dacey, Scott Andrews, Macauley Cook, James Down, Josh Navidi, Sam Warburton (capt), Nick Williams.

Replacements: Kirby Myhill, Brad Thyer, Taufa'ao Filise, Jarrad Hoeata, Ellis Jenkins, Tomos Williams, Nicky Robinson, Cory Allen.

Dragons: Tom Prydie; Pat Howard, Tyler Morgan, Adam Warren, Ashton Hewitt; Angus O'Brien, Tavis Knoyle; Sam Hobbs, Thomas Rhys Thomas, Lloyd Fairbrother, Cory Hill, Rynard Landman, Lewis Evans (capt), Ollie Griffiths, Ed Jackson.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Thomas Davies, Brok Harris, Matthew Screech, Nick Crosswell, Sarel Pretorius, Dorian Jones, Sam Beard.

Referee: Ben Whitehouse (WRU)

Assistant referees: Rhys Thomas, Sean Brickell (both WRU)

Citing commissioner: Jeff Mark (WRU)

TMO: Jon Mason (WRU)