Premiership: Saracens v Newcastle Falcons

Chris Ashton has not played since 17 September after being found guilty of biting Northampton's Alex Waller

Aviva Premiership Venue: Allianz Park Date: Saturday, 24 December Kick-off: 13:30 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra plus text coverage on BBC Sport website and app.

Saracens winger Chris Ashton is set to make his return following a 13-week ban for biting after being named among the replacements against Newcastle.

Owen Farrell captains the side in the absence of injured Brad Barritt as Sarries make seven changes to the side which beat Sale in Europe last weekend.

Newcastle Falcons make eight changes to the side which defeated Lyon 48-29.

Vereniki Goneva and Marcus Watson return on the wings, while Alex Tait comes in at full-back.

Centre Fred Burdon is the only other change to the back line for Newcastle, who have won their last two Premiership games.

Rob Vickers and Scott Lawson are named in the front row, Canada lock Evan Olmstead also returns and Ally Hogg comes in at number eight.

Reigning champions Saracens, who head into the festive season one point clear at the top of the table, have Ashton available for the first time since the England international was found guilty of biting Northampton prop Alex Waller in mid-September.

The 29-year-old has agreed to join French Top 14 side Toulon at the end of the season.

Nathan Earle, Nick Tompkins and Ben Spencer come into the Sarries back line as Richard Barrington, Jamie George and Vincent Koch form a new front row,

Australia forward Will Skelton makes his first start in the second row, with Maro Itoje moving to flanker.

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall told BBC Radio London:

"It marks the half-way point in the season. If we are able to get a win and get to 40-odd points that would be pretty pleasing.

"Newcastle have improved unbelievably this season and I've been really impressed with their last few games as they have had a real energy.

"It is challenging to go from one competition to another but it is one we are used to. We have a few more international players than we used to have but they are really enthusiastic and want to do well for the club."

Saracens: Maitland; Earle, Bosch, Tompkins, Wyles; Farrell (capt), Spencer; Barrington, George, Koch, Skelton, Kruis, Itoje, Rhodes, Wray.

Replacements: Brits, Lamositele, Figallo, Burger, Conlon, Wigglesworth, Lozowski, Ashton.

Newcastle: Tait; Watson, Burdon, Socino, Goneva; Hodgson, Takulua; Vickers, Lawson, Welsh, Green, Olmstead, Chick, Wilson (capt), Hogg.

Replacements: Sowrey, Harris, Ryan, Witty, Fonua, Egerton, Willis, Waldouck.

Referee: Matt Carley.

