Premiership: Northampton Saints v Sale Sharks

George North fell in a mid-air tackle against Leicester on 3 December

Aviva Premiership Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Friday, 23 December Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra plus text coverage on BBC Sport website and app.

Wing George North has been left out of the Northampton Saints squad to face Sale Sharks on Friday, two days after the report into the handling of his latest head injury was published.

On Tuesday, Saints boss Jim Mallinder said the 24-year-old Wales back was set to feature in the match.

Rugby league convert Denny Solomona keeps his place for Sale and makes his Premiership debut.

Club captain Josh Beaumont returns to the bench for the visitors.

Northampton avoided sanction on Wednesday following the investigation into their treatment of North, although the concussion review panel concluded he should not have returned to the field of play against Leicester on 3 December.

"George North has both trained with the squad and undergone a specialist review this week," said the club.

"All parties have agreed that North will continue with a full training schedule with the rest of the club's players to ensure he is fully prepared for first-team action."

Prop Alex Waller will play his 200th game for Saints, while there is a first Premiership appearance for Argentine wing Juan Pablo Estelles - with Louis Picamoles, Christian Day, Courtney Lawes and skipper Tom Wood all back in the Northampton side.

Sale's only change from their European Champions Cup defeat by Sale sees Mike Phillips replace James Mitchell, while Kieran Longbottom is named in Steve Diamond's squad for the first time since 1 October.

Northampton Sains: Foden, Pisi, Burrell, Hanrahan, Estelles, Myler, Groom, Waller, Haywood, Brookes, Lawes, Day, Wood (capt), Harrison, Picamoles.

Replacements: Clare, Waller, Hill, Ratuniyarawa, Gibson, Kessell, Wilson, Tuitavake.

Sale Sharks: Haley, Solomona, James, Leota, Charnley, MacGinty, Phillips, Harrison, Webber, Aulika, Evans, Ostrikov, Neild, Lund (capt), Ioane.

Replacements: Briggs, Flynn, Longbottom, Mills, Beaumont, Seymour, Mitchell, Arscott.