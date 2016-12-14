BBC Sport - Dylan Hartley: England captain receives seventh ban
Seventh ban for England captain Hartley
England captain Dylan Hartley has received a six-week ban - the seventh in his career - for striking Leinster's Sean O'Brien, meaning he will be back in time for England's Six Nations opener against France.
