Northampton Saints director of rugby Jim Mallinder says Dylan Hartley has "let the team down" after he was sent off during his side's Champions Cup loss to Leinster on Friday.
Despite being frustrated, Mallinder added that Hartley "is part of Northampton Saints" and will be supported by the club.
This interview was recorded prior to the ban being announced.
