European Rugby Challenge Cup: Newcastle Falcons 48-29 Lyon Olympique

Joel Hodgson returned to Newcastle from Yorkshire Carnegie in the summer

European Rugby Challenge Cup Newcastle (34) 48 Try: Socino 2, Takulua, Hodgson, Chick Con: Hodgson 5, Willis Pen: Hodgson 2 Lyon (10) 29 Try: Regard, Barass, Romanet, Bonnefond Pen: Porical Con: Porical 3

Joel Hodgson scored 21 points as Newcastle Falcons secured a bonus-point win over Lyon to keep their hopes of progressing in the Challenge Cup alive.

Two Juan Pablo Socino scores along with tries from Sonatane Takulua and Hodgson gave the hosts a 34-10 half-time lead.

Zach Kibirige and Callum Chick added further tries after the break as Hodgson kicked seven from seven.

Paul Bonnefond scored Lyon's fourth try in the last play of the game as they earned a try bonus-point.

The Falcons were beaten 42-12 in France last week and now sit third, a point behind Lyon in their group.

Newcastle: Catterick; Marshall, Burdon, Socino, Kibirige; Hodgson, Takulua; Rogers, Sowrey, Welsh, Green, Civetta, Temm, M Wilson (capt), Chick.

Replacements: Nelson, Vickers, Ryan, Young, Orr, Egerton, Willis, Agulla.

Lyon: Porical; Regard, Bonnefond, Barassi, Romanet; Loursac, Figuerola (capt); Mavinga, Mapusua, Attoub, Bekhuis, Paulino, Cretin, Tison, Tuifua.

Replacements: Paulo, Menini, Kaabeche, Tarazona, Fourie, Potgieter, Durand, Couilloud.

