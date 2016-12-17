European Rugby Challenge Cup: La Rochelle 42-13 Gloucester

Gabriel Lacroix grabbed two tries for Stade Rochelais as the French Top 14 side beat Gloucester at Stade Marcel Deflandre for the first time

European Rugby Challenge Cup La Rochelle (23) 42 Tries: Lacroix 2, Murimurivalu, Forbes, Veivuke, Penalty Cons: James 2, Holmes Pens: James 2 Gloucester (6) 13 Tries: Afoa Cons: Burns Pens: Burns 2

A much-changed Gloucester side suffered a heavy first defeat in the European Challenge Cup this season as La Rochelle ran in six tries at home.

Gabriel Lacroix, Kini Murimurivalu and Hikairo Forbes tries helped put the hosts 23-6 up at half-time, with Billy Burns kicking Gloucester's points.

John Afoa, one of 10 changes to the team which beat the French side nine days earlier, went over for Gloucester.

A penalty try and further Lacroix and Botia Veivuke scores sealed the win.

The second-half tries for Lacroix and Veivuke came while Gloucester were a man down after Matt Scott was sent to the sin-bin for kicking at the ruck.

Victory for La Rochelle, who are fourth in the French Top 14 table, moved them to the top of Pool One, above Gloucester on points difference after four games.

La Rochelle: Murimurivalu; Lacroix, Jordaan, Aguillon, Rattez; James, Bales; Corbel, Forbes, Atonio, Qovu, Tanguy, Sazy, Eaton (capt.), Vito.

Replacements: Maurouard, Priso, Boughanmi, Cedaro, Francoz, Retiere, Holmes, Veivuke.

Gloucester: Hook; Sharples, Scott, Atkinson, May; Burns, Braley (capt.); Hohneck, Hibbard, Afoa, Savage, Thrush, Ludlow, Rowan, Morgan.

Replacements: Matu'u, Thomas, Doran-Jones, Latta, Galarza, Heinz, Purdy, Kvesic.

