Saints 'flat' in Leinster defeat - Wood
Northampton back row Tom Wood refused to take any positives from his side's 37-10 defeat by Leinster in the European Champions Cup.
"I didn't feel we were anyway near the levels of emotion and intensity that you need on a night like this," the England flanker told BBC Radio Northampton.
"I'm searching for the answers and I honestly don't know what they are. We were flat and we didn't have the intensity."
Saints had England captain Dylan Hartley sent off just six minutes after coming on as a second-half replacement and slipped to the bottom of their pool.
