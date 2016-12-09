BBC Sport - London Welsh: Some of the greatest moments from the club's glory days
London Welsh's greatest moments
John Dawes, JPR Williams, Mervyn Davies, Gerald Davies...
The list goes on. As London Welsh face liquidation, BBC Scrum V remembers some of the great players and rugby that defined one of the oldest and most famous clubs in the world.
