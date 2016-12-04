BBC Sport - Scrum V pundits on England, George North’s injury scare and Rob Howley
Scrum V pundits on England, North and Howley
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Scrum V pundits Jonathan Davies and Phil Davies discuss England's development under Eddie Jones, George North's injury scare and whether Rob Howley will join the Lions coaching team.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired