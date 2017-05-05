Premiership: Worcester Warriors v Leicester Tigers

Phil Dowson has spent the past two seasons at Sixways to round off a 17-year professional rugby career which has brought 252 Premiership games and seven England caps

Aviva Premiership Venue: Sixways Date: Saturday, 6 May Kick-off: 16:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Veteran Phil Dowson will make his final appearance before retiring - one of four Worcester Warriors changes.

Captain Donncha O'Callaghan returns at lock, while props Ryan Bower and Gareth Milasinovich both come in.

Leicester, who effectively need just a losing bonus-point to secure fourth place and a spot in the play-offs, make just one change from the team that thrashed Sale Sharks 41-18.

Wing JP Pietersen injured his ankle against Sale, so Peter Betham comes in.

Pietersen joins Telusa Veainu and Maxime Mermoz on the sidelines, while Betham's inclusion means George Worth is named as a replacement.

Worcester's former England flanker Dowson, 35, who is returning to his former club Northampton as assistant coach, comes in for dual player of the season Sam Lewis, who has a nose injury.

Three other departing players, winger Cooper Vuna, stand-off Ryan Lamb and prop Ryan Grant, are named on the bench as Warriors seek a first Premiership win over the Tigers since 2008.

Leicester Tigers head coach Matt O'Connor told BBC Radio Leicester: "They are much improved. Gary Gold has made a huge difference over at Sixways.

"They are playing a deliberate brand of footie that has got them some really good results over the past six weeks.

"We will have to be really accurate. It is a tough environment there, a good crowd, the last day of the season and all the things that go with it.

"But we have a lot to play for and you have to be good enough to go there and get what's required to get in the top four."

Worcester Warriors: Pennell; Heem, Olivier, Te'o, Humphreys; Mills, Hougaard; Bower, Taufete'e, Milasinovich, O'Callaghan (capt), Spencer, Dowson, Potgieter, Mama.

Replacements: Singleton, Grant, Alo, Barry, Faosiliva, Baldwin, Lamb, Vuna.

Leicester Tigers: Tait; Thompstone, Roberts, Owen Williams, Betham; Burns Ben Youngs; Genge, Tom Youngs (capt), Cole, Barrow, Kitchener, Mike Williams, O'Connor, Hamilton.

Replacements: McGuigan, Bateman, Balmain, Fitzgerald, Thacker, Harrison, Smith, Worth.

Referee: Tom Foley.

