Rugby Union commentaries

BBC national and local radio provide commentary for matches from the Premiership, Pro14 league, European Champions Cup and European Challenge Cup throughout the season. Selected Pro12 games will also have live TV coverage.

FRIDAY 6 OCTOBER

Premiership

Harlequins v Sale Sharks, 19:45 BST (BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC Radio London)

SATURDAY 7 OCTOBER

Premiership

Bath v Worcester, 15:00 BST (BBC Somerset, BBC Bristol and BBC Hereford & Worcester)

Exeter v Newcastle, 15:00 BST (BBC Radio 5 live and BBC Newcastle)

Gloucester v Northampton, 15:00 BST (BBC Radio Gloucestershire and BBC Radio Northampton)

London Irish v Leicester, 15:00 BST (BBC Radio Berkshire and BBC Radio Leicester)

Live Premiership rugby (TBC), 15:00 BST (BBC Radio 5 live sports extra)

Championship

Bristol v London Scottish, 14:30 BST (BBC Radio Bristol)

Ealing Trailfinders v Jersey, 15:00 BST (BBC Radio Jersey)

SUNDAY 8 OCTOBER

Premiership

Saracens v Wasps, 15:00 BST (BBC Radio 5 live and BBC Radio London)

Championship

Cornish Pirates v Nottingham, 14:30 BST (BBC Radio Cornwall)

THURSDAY 12 OCTOBER

European Rugby Challenge Cup

Pau v Gloucester, 19:40 BST (BBC Radio 5 live sports extra)