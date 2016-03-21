BBC Sport - Six Nations 2016: The top tries of the tournament, but which is best?
2016 Six Nations tries of the tournament
- From the section Rugby Union
BBC Sport looks back at nine of the best tries from the 2016 Six Nations, including efforts from George North, Stuart Hogg and Anthony Watson.
WATCH MORE: All the best action from the final day of the 2016 Six Nations
