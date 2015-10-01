Rugby World Cup 2015: fixtures, results and standings

Rugby World Cup Hosts: England Dates: 18 September-31 October Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live plus live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Click here for day-by-day fixtures

Tournament rules

Teams receive four points for a win and two for a draw. A bonus point is awarded for scoring four tries or for a defeat by seven points or fewer.

The winner and runner-up in each pool qualify for the quarter-finals.

For full rules check out the official website.

Pool A

Pld W D L F A BP Pts Australia 4 4 0 0 141 35 1 17 Wales 4 3 0 1 111 62 1 13 England 4 2 0 2 133 75 3 11 Fiji 4 1 0 3 84 101 1 5 Uruguay 4 0 0 4 30 226 0 0

Friday, 18 September: England 35-11 Fiji

Sunday, 20 September: Wales 54-9 Uruguay

Wednesday, 23 September: Australia 28-13 Fiji

Saturday, 26 September: England 25-28 Wales

Sunday, 27 September: Australia 65-3 Uruguay

Thursday, 1 October: Wales 23-13 Fiji

Saturday, 3 October: England 13-33 Australia

Tuesday, 6 October: Uruguay 15-47 Fiji

Saturday, 10 October: Australia 15-6 Wales

Saturday, 10 October: England 60-3 Uruguay

Pool B

Pld W D L F A BP Pts South Africa 4 3 0 1 176 56 4 16 Scotland 4 3 0 1 136 93 2 14 Japan 4 3 0 1 98 100 0 12 Samoa 4 1 0 3 69 124 2 6 United States 4 0 0 4 50 156 0 0

Saturday, 19 September: South Africa 32-34 Japan

Sunday, 20 September: Samoa 25-16 United States

Wednesday, 23 September: Scotland 45-10 Japan

Saturday, 26 September: South Africa 46-6 Samoa

Sunday, 27 September: Scotland 39-16 United States

Saturday, 3 October: Samoa 5-26 Japan

Saturday, 3 October: South Africa 34-16 Scotland

Wednesday, 7 October: South Africa 64-0 United States

Saturday, 10 October: Samoa 33-36 Scotland

Sunday, 11 October: United States 18-28 Japan

Pool C

Pld W D L F A BP Pts New Zealand 4 4 0 0 174 49 3 19 Argentina 4 3 0 1 179 70 3 15 Georgia 4 2 0 2 53 123 0 8 Tonga 4 1 0 3 70 130 2 6 Namibia 4 0 0 4 70 174 1 1

Saturday, 19 September: Tonga 10-17 Georgia

Sunday, 20 September: New Zealand 26-16 Argentina

Thursday, 24 September: New Zealand 58-14 Namibia

Friday, 25 September: Argentina 54-9 Georgia

Tuesday, 29 September: Tonga 35-21 Namibia

Friday, 2 October: New Zealand 43-10 Georgia

Sunday, 4 October: Argentina 45-16 Tonga

Wednesday, 7 October: Namibia 16-17 Georgia

Friday, 9 October: New Zealand 47-9 Tonga

Sunday, 11 October: Argentina 64-19 Namibia

Pool D

Pld W D L F A BP Pts Ireland 4 4 0 0 134 35 2 18 France 4 3 0 1 120 63 2 14 Italy 4 2 0 2 74 88 2 10 Romania 4 1 0 3 60 129 0 4 Canada 4 0 0 4 58 131 2 2

Saturday, 19 September: Ireland 50-7 Canada

Saturday, 19 September: France 32-10 Italy

Wednesday, 23 September: France 38-11 Romania

Saturday, 26 September: Italy 23-18 Canada

Sunday, 27 September: Ireland 44-10 Romania

Thursday, 1 October: France 41-18 Canada

Sunday, 4 October: Ireland 16-9 Italy

Tuesday, 6 October: Canada 15-17 Romania

Sunday, 11 October: Italy 32-22 Romania

Sunday, 11 October: France 9-24 Ireland

For the full group stage scheduled by date, click here.

Quarter-finals

Saturday, 17 October: South Africa 23-19 Wales

Saturday, 17 October: New Zealand 62-13 France

Sunday, 18 October: Ireland 20-43 Argentina

Sunday, 18 October: Australia 35-34 Scotland

Semi-finals

Saturday, 24 October: South Africa 18-20 New Zealand

Sunday, 25 October: Argentina 15-29 Australia

Third-place play-off

Friday, 30 October: South Africa 24-13 Argentina

Final

Saturday, 31 October: New Zealand 34-17 Australia

All times are UK time (GMT)