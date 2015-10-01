Rugby World Cup 2015: fixtures, results and standings

Rugby World Cup
Hosts: England Dates: 18 September-31 October
Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live plus live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Tournament rules

Teams receive four points for a win and two for a draw. A bonus point is awarded for scoring four tries or for a defeat by seven points or fewer.

The winner and runner-up in each pool qualify for the quarter-finals.

Pool A

PldWDLFABPPts
Australia440014135117
Wales430111162113
England420213375311
Fiji41038410115
Uruguay40043022600

Friday, 18 September: England 35-11 Fiji

Sunday, 20 September: Wales 54-9 Uruguay

Wednesday, 23 September: Australia 28-13 Fiji

Saturday, 26 September: England 25-28 Wales

Sunday, 27 September: Australia 65-3 Uruguay

Thursday, 1 October: Wales 23-13 Fiji

Saturday, 3 October: England 13-33 Australia

Tuesday, 6 October: Uruguay 15-47 Fiji

Saturday, 10 October: Australia 15-6 Wales

Saturday, 10 October: England 60-3 Uruguay

Pool B

PldWDLFABPPts
South Africa430117656416
Scotland430113693214
Japan430198100012
Samoa41036912426
United States40045015600

Saturday, 19 September: South Africa 32-34 Japan

Sunday, 20 September: Samoa 25-16 United States

Wednesday, 23 September: Scotland 45-10 Japan

Saturday, 26 September: South Africa 46-6 Samoa

Sunday, 27 September: Scotland 39-16 United States

Saturday, 3 October: Samoa 5-26 Japan

Saturday, 3 October: South Africa 34-16 Scotland

Wednesday, 7 October: South Africa 64-0 United States

Saturday, 10 October: Samoa 33-36 Scotland

Sunday, 11 October: United States 18-28 Japan

Pool C

PldWDLFABPPts
New Zealand440017449319
Argentina430117970315
Georgia 42025312308
Tonga41037013026
Namibia40047017411

Saturday, 19 September: Tonga 10-17 Georgia

Sunday, 20 September: New Zealand 26-16 Argentina

Thursday, 24 September: New Zealand 58-14 Namibia

Friday, 25 September: Argentina 54-9 Georgia

Tuesday, 29 September: Tonga 35-21 Namibia

Friday, 2 October: New Zealand 43-10 Georgia

Sunday, 4 October: Argentina 45-16 Tonga

Wednesday, 7 October: Namibia 16-17 Georgia

Friday, 9 October: New Zealand 47-9 Tonga

Sunday, 11 October: Argentina 64-19 Namibia

Pool D

PldWDLFABPPts
Ireland440013435218
France430112063214
Italy42027488210
Romania41036012904
Canada40045813122

Saturday, 19 September: Ireland 50-7 Canada

Saturday, 19 September: France 32-10 Italy

Wednesday, 23 September: France 38-11 Romania

Saturday, 26 September: Italy 23-18 Canada

Sunday, 27 September: Ireland 44-10 Romania

Thursday, 1 October: France 41-18 Canada

Sunday, 4 October: Ireland 16-9 Italy

Tuesday, 6 October: Canada 15-17 Romania

Sunday, 11 October: Italy 32-22 Romania

Sunday, 11 October: France 9-24 Ireland

Quarter-finals

Saturday, 17 October: South Africa 23-19 Wales

Saturday, 17 October: New Zealand 62-13 France

Sunday, 18 October: Ireland 20-43 Argentina

Sunday, 18 October: Australia 35-34 Scotland

Semi-finals

Saturday, 24 October: South Africa 18-20 New Zealand

Sunday, 25 October: Argentina 15-29 Australia

Third-place play-off

Friday, 30 October: South Africa 24-13 Argentina

Final

Saturday, 31 October: New Zealand 34-17 Australia

All times are UK time (GMT)

