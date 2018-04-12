Jimmy Keinhorst: Leeds Rhinos centre joins Widnes Vikings on loan

Jimmy Keinhorst
Jimmy Keinhorst scored a hat-trick in Leeds' win over Hull KR in February

Widnes Vikings have signed Leeds Rhinos centre Jimmy Keinhorst on a four-week loan deal.

The 27-year-old has scored three tries in two appearances for the Rhinos this season.

The Germany international will join up with the Vikings on Monday, 16 April.

Rhinos coach Brian McDermott told BBC Radio Leeds: "At some stage we're going to call on Jimmy, there's no ulterior motive in this other than he needs to be playing regular Super League."

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired