Jimmy Keinhorst: Leeds Rhinos centre joins Widnes Vikings on loan

Jimmy Keinhorst scored a hat-trick in Leeds' win over Hull KR in February

Widnes Vikings have signed Leeds Rhinos centre Jimmy Keinhorst on a four-week loan deal.

The 27-year-old has scored three tries in two appearances for the Rhinos this season.

The Germany international will join up with the Vikings on Monday, 16 April.

Rhinos coach Brian McDermott told BBC Radio Leeds: "At some stage we're going to call on Jimmy, there's no ulterior motive in this other than he needs to be playing regular Super League."